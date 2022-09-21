2023: Taraba APC declares court ruling against guber candidate as temporal

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the nullification of her governorship candidate senator Emmanuel Bwacha, by the federal high court Jalingo was just temporal.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the state party’s publicity secretary in a press statement issued to journalists on Wednesday titled, “Nullification of the APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Taraba State”, urged party members and supporters of senator Bwacha to remain resolute and wait for the decision of the party.

The statement read, “The Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council BGCC, is not unaware of the ruling of the Federal High Court Jalingo, nullifying the APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Taraba State.

However, the council hereby calls on all our teaming supporters to remain calm as the development is only a temporary setback.

“The Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council hereby assures everyone that our campaign is open to any option to be decided by the party.

“The National Executive Committee of the party remains the organ empowered by the constitution and the Electoral Act to present candidates for election into various offices. While awaiting the decision of the NEC of the party, our team of Lawyers will study the judgement after the receipt of the hard copy before deciding on the next line of action.

“Therefore, we remain unperturbed by this temporary decision by the court of the first instance and advise all our Coordinators and supporters to intensify their campaigns” It read.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the federal high court Jalingo presided over by justice Simon Amobeda, had on Tuesday nullified the Taraba state APC governorship primary that produced senator Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

The court also ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to stop recognizing Senator Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate in Taraba State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



