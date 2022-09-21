BREAKING: Senate formally confirms Justice Kayode Ariwoola as CJN

By Tribune Online

The Senate on Wednesday formally confirmed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

At the resumption of plenary on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, moved two motions for the upper chamber to screen Ariwoola.

His motions were approved by the legislators when they were put to a voice vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan called for the screening exercise to be moved forward from where it was listed on the order paper.

Subsequently, Ariwoola and all Supreme Court justices, President of the Court of Appeal, President of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court and Secretary of the National Judicial Council walked into the chambers and took their seats.

The Senate thereafter asked Ariwoola to take a bow and leave.

