Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge over planned NANS protest

By Olalekan Olabulo
In an apparent move to prevent students under the umbrella body of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from blocking the Third Mainland Bridge against traffic, the police in the state on Wednesday deployed massive policemen around the bridge.

The image maker in charge of the state police command Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the deployment in a tweet, posted on his verified Twitter handle.

The students had some days ago grounded the activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja by protesting against the continued strike, embarked upon by the
Academic Staff of Universities

The students also last week barricaded the ever-busy Lagos Ibadan Expressway and created serious traffic gridlock, not just on the road but in most parts of Lagos.

The aggrieved students had threatened to block the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday, forcing the police to quickly mobilise and deployed policemen to the area as early as possible.

Hundeyin said “I personally visited the 3rd Mainland Bridge this morning. Our officers, led by DOO Adeniji Adele, and CSP Lanre Edegbai are fully on the ground at that end of the bridge .”
.
The Lagos police spokesperson also added that the Same applies at other points. Have no fear. We got you covered .”

He also assured that ” We will it allow any person or group of persons deprive Lagosians of their rights to freedom of movement. Everyone s rights must be respected.

