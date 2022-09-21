Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge over planned NANS protest

In an apparent move to prevent students under the umbrella body of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from blocking the Third Mainland Bridge against traffic, the police in the state on Wednesday deployed massive policemen around the bridge.

The image maker in charge of the state police command Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the deployment in a tweet, posted on his verified Twitter handle.

The students had some days ago grounded the activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja by protesting against the continued strike, embarked upon by the

Academic Staff of Universities

The students also last week barricaded the ever-busy Lagos Ibadan Expressway and created serious traffic gridlock, not just on the road but in most parts of Lagos.

The aggrieved students had threatened to block the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday, forcing the police to quickly mobilise and deployed policemen to the area as early as possible.

Hundeyin said “I personally visited the 3rd Mainland Bridge this morning. Our officers, led by DOO Adeniji Adele, and CSP Lanre Edegbai are fully on the ground at that end of the bridge .”

.

The Lagos police spokesperson also added that the Same applies at other points. Have no fear. We got you covered .”

He also assured that ” We will it allow any person or group of persons deprive Lagosians of their rights to freedom of movement. Everyone s rights must be respected.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hate Speech, Fake News, Propaganda, Greatest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy ― Jonathan

Hate speech, fake news and propaganda have been identified as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and anybody who engages in any of these should be regarded as a threat, just like a gunn….

Nigeria Dresses In Borrowed Robes

Being an address delivered by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on September 13, 20222…

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft

RECENTLY, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) gave scary statistics on oil theft in the country, saying that it was losing $700 million every month to oil theft and vandalism at terminals.….





I’m Disappointed In Sule Lamido Over PDP Leadership Crisis — Iniama

Mr. James Iniama, an aspirant in the recent governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on why the South failed in the bid to secure presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 election. UDEME UTIP brings some excerpts:

How Far Can NNPP Go In 2023?

Taofeek Lawal, in this piece, writes on the chances of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections and the zones it is likely to make inroads especially in the northern part of the countryy….

Soliciting Foreign Funds For Political Campaigns, Was Peter Obi Right?

Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge over planned NANS protest