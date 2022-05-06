I’m ready to sacrifice myself for Nigerians despite my people’s view, says Bauchi gov

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has declared that his ambition to run for the highest political office in the country is in a bid to sacrifice himself for Nigerians, noting that the people of the state do not want him to contest.

Governor Bala disclosed this on Friday while meeting with the national delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State promising that he could be trusted with the presidency.

According to him, “I have been tested before with responsibilities and I’m being tested now that my people don’t even want me to go but leadership is a sacrifice, I assure you that I can be trusted with the presidency of Nigeria.”

“We know the sensibilities and the feelings of other sections of the country who have given us a reason, the spirit of self-determination and self-actualisation. We know the feelings in the South as well in the North, and we need a bridge builder like me, who has done it before and of course, rescue the country on the brinks.

I think that I’m properly mentored to understand the country and to really work as a team player, as a leader to rescue this country. I’m not the best, the best may be you, or others but I have stepped out and I need your support.

He, however, promised to work with the state governments and sub-nationals to secure the country, stressing that the ”majority of our people live at the sub-national and local government levels.





“We must come up with a template, that’s part of the restructuring; you cannot surrender safely and securely to a clueless administration at the centre. You cannot allow exclusion and nepotism to drive disillusionment and to cause misconception and sensibilities, up to the extent of threatening our collective heritage as Nigerians.” He added.

Mohammed, who is seeking to be the flag bearer of PDP in the 2023 presidential election vowed to be a bridge-builder between the North and the South if given the mandates by the people of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mohammed added that he had acquired enough experience which made him excel in his state, noting that his people do not want him to contest for the highest political office in the country. He added that his resolve to contest can be described as a sacrifice.

“We come to pay our courtesy and respect, to meet leaders and to tell them we are stepping out not because of our size but because of the country. Nigeria first and of course we are democrats and we are patriots.

