2023: PRP debunks merger rumour

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has described as fake the news making the round that it has entered into any alliance or merger with any political party as far as 2023 general elections are concerned.

The party’s national secretary, Comrade Babatunde Alli, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday in Abuja said the merger rumour is the figment of the imagination of those who he said are jittery about the wide acceptance the PRP is enjoying across the country, especially among the masses.

The statement reads: “Members of our great party, the PRP, and the general public are advised to treat the information making the rounds about our great party merging with other political parties, as false, mischievous and calculated to distract well-meaning Nigerians from their growing interests in the only consistent and ideological brand in the Nigeria political space.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“With over 35 governorship aspirants jostling for gubernatorial tickets in the 28 States where governorship race will hold, not to talk of four presidential aspirants of our party, each of who can successfully lead our dear nation to Eldorado, the enemies of the Talakawas cannot but be jittery.

“Our party members and Nigerians, in general, are therefore enjoined to stay focused on redeeming our dear nation from the grip of bad leadership as the National Executive Committee (NEC), which they purposefully elected, is determined to lead the PRP brand to victories in the 2023 General Elections,” the statement concluded.