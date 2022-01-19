2023 Presidency: I will declare my intention to run after APC Convention ― Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has revealed that he will declare his intention to run for the presidency in the forthcoming 2023 general election once the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its national convention.

The party is expected to hold its national convention on the 26th of February 2022.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, the APC, which is the platform through which he became the governor of Kogi State must conduct its national convention before he can declare to contest for any position under the platform of the party.

“We are looking forward to the convention of our great party and by the grace of God, I will declare. But we must have a platform to run on and that is the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The party has been built solidly under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni. They have done a great job, we shall conclude the rest in our convention.

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, I will surely answer them immediately after our convention, as the case may be,” Bello said.

He, therefore, commended the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for their efforts towards the convention; assuring that the APC will be more virile after the national convention.