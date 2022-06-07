2023: PDP presents certificate of return to Adebutu as party’s governorship candidate in Ogun

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, handed the certificate of return to Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, as the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State.

Adebutu emerged as the party’s flag bearer at a primary held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State, on May 25th.

The certificate of return was presented to him by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, at the National Secretariat of PDP in Abuja.

Ayu, while addressing the gathering at the event, expressed appreciation of the NWC to all the candidates of the party and other aspirants for their good conduct that led to peaceful primaries across the country.

Ayu also extolled the virtues of Adebutu, noting that he was truly deserving of being the flag bearer of the party in Ogun State judging from his unflinching support for building a strong and united party in the state.

He further enjoined all party faithful to close ranks and join forces to work towards the party’s victory at all levels.





“We have one major concern which is to take over the government from the hands of APC and provide good governance that will bring forth adequate security, healthy economy and provide meaningful life to Nigerians,” Ayu added.

Meanwhile, in a chat with the press on the presentation, the Media Director of Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organization, Afolabi Orekoya, said the presentation of the party’s flag and certificate of return to Adebutu will permanently put an end to all sorts of controversies over the party’s candidate in Ogun State.

He advised other aspirants to submit themselves to fate and join hands with Adebutu to take over government from the ruling party in Ogun State.

Orekoya said further that the emergence of Adebutu as the party’s candidate in Ogun is a reward for loyalty to the party and its members.

