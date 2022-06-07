Owo Attack: Ogunwumiju condoles with families, government

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 elections in Ondo West Constituency 1, Otunba Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, has condoled with Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the good people of Owo Kingdom over the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

He described the incident as unfortunate, barbaric and utterly atrocious as he offered prayers for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and quick recovery for the survivors.

In his words, “The news of the attack came to mẹ as a rude shock as I consider it a condemnable and cruel act of terrorism, I absolutely condemn this incident and I sympathize with affected families and the Catholic Diocese in Nigeria.”

Otunba Ogunwumiju also reiterated his hope and confidence that Governor A, ARAKUNRIN ROTIMI AKEREDOLU AKETI will do his best in fishing out the perpetrators of this evil act as he express his solidarity with the Government and the people of Ondo State.

