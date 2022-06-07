Obaseki restores Ogiamien family stool in Benin, drop charges against Chief Osemwingie

This is because the Edo State Government has dropped charges against Chief Osemwingie following an amicable resolution of the dispute between the highly revered Benin monarch and the Ogiamien Family.

In a letter dated April 29, 2022, and signed by Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwole Iyamu, Seven years after he was docked by the state government for the proclamation during the run-up to the coronation of Oba Ewuare 11 in 2015, the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwole Iyamu disclosed that the government has decided to enter nolle prosequi following an agreement by Chief Ogiamien to revert to his official statutory title as Ogiamien of Benin Kingdom as recognized under the government’s Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law and legal notices.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar Magistrate Court 4 Benin, Iyamu wrote that the action of the government was also a result of the Ogiamien Family’s decision to withdraw all pending claims and/or appeals against the state government, Benin Traditional Council and/or any other authority arising from or related to any claim of sovereignty or traditional authority outside of the position recognized by the laws.

The attorney general said that the decision to prosecute the high chief in Charge No. MOR/148C/2015 for legal and administrative charges as a result of his actions and utterances at a time of traditional transition in the Benin Kingdom.

He added that the actions were deemed to be a breach of the government’s Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law and a clear and present danger to the peace and tranquillity of Benin and the entire state.

For summoning the courage to resolve the royal dispute between the Ogiamien Royal Family and the Palace of Oba of Benin, the spokesman of the Great Ogiamien Royal dynasty, High Chief Monday Wehere hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki for his bold move.

Chief Wehere who spoke on behalf of the Ogiamien Royal Family commended Governor Obaseki for restoring the ancient family which dates back to the Ogiso dynasty back to its original official statutory position as the Ogiamien of Benin in line with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law and Legal Notices Edict No 37 of 1968.

He emphasized that the Ogiamien Royal Stool was recognized by the state government way back in 1968, noting with dismay that all the traditional rulers who were recognized in 1979, ten years thereafter presently use the appellation of either His Royal Highness or His Royal Majesty.