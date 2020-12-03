2023: Ohaneze restates commitment to Igbo presidency

The Anambra State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, says it remains resolute to seeing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction come 2023 elections.

The Organisation stated this when the executive members of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State paid a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, at his residence in Amawbia, Anambra State, on Thursday.

The group, led by it State Chairman, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said that an Igbo President has become long overdue, noting that the visit to the APGA National Chairman was to solicit for his support in making the dream a reality.

Okeke-Ogene also noted that the working relationship between the group and Anambra State Government has been mutually successful, commending Governor Willie Obiano for carrying the group along in all socio-political affairs of the state.

Responding, the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, noted that the struggle for an Igbo President is a collective enterprise that Ndi Igbo must unitedly work for, adding that before an Igbo President could be produced, all Igbo national unions must show a genuine interest to the course.

He said that the first step to achieving the dream is to form a formidable political force that would represent and fight for the Igbo cause, and also called for a wider consultation among major Igbo stakeholders.

