2023: North-West APC tasks youths to obtain PVC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Zonal Youth leader, North West, Abubakar Sa’ad Fakai has tasked youths in the zone to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

Fakai made the call during the party’s Sensitization and Capacity Building on Active and Meaningful Participation for Newly Elected State, Deputy,Senatorial Youth Leaders held in Kaduna at the weekend

According to him, part of the objectives of the capacity building is to sensitise the youth leaders on the urgent need to work together to ensure that more youths vie for various political positions in 2023.

He also said based on the not too young to run law signed by President ‎Muhammadu Buhari they hope to have an APC youth presidential candidate.

” PVC is your power as a youth and therefore we will like to see youth obtaining their PVCs to enable them to vote for their leaders because as youth we have the numbers to make a difference

Fakai further described APC as a youth party, adding that the formation of the party was the best gift for the Nigerian youth.

He also noted that the sensitization was aimed at calling on the young people to join forces towards laying a strong foundation that will pave the way for Nigerian youths to excel.

He said the youth should not be scared of contesting for any elective positions in the next elections.