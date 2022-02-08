Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom 24-hour after abduction

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State has said its priest, Rev Fr, Joseph Danjuma Shekari who was abducted in his residence at Ikulu Pari had been released.

A statement issued by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr Emmanuel Okolo on Tuesday morning disclosed that the priest who was abducted on Sunday was released on Monday around 10.30 pm.

However, Okolo remarked that they pray for the soul of his cook who was killed at the time of the attack.

“We want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr Shekari as well as Mass for the dead, for the dead for the departed cook of Fr Shekari.

“May our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and those that are still in captivity,” the statement declared.