2023: My mission is to rescue, rebuild Zamfara ― PDP gov candidate

The 2023 governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, has assured that his mission is to rescue and rebuild the state.

He said the educational system, youth empowerment, among other physical development need a committed and visionary leader for the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Gusau, Dr Dauda lamented that a lot needs to be done to address developmental challenges in the state.

He assured of transforming Zamfara State with laudable and benefitting programmes if given the mandate during the 2023 General election in the state.

According to the PDP candidate, the only way to rescue and rebuild Zamfara is by voting APC out in the 2023 general elections.

“Now with a united PDP in the state, we are formidable enough to face opposition, rescue and rebuild the new Zamfara State.

“The best thing to do for the people of Zamfara State is to bring about peace, secure farms, and provide businesses to both men and women.”

According to him, his critical agenda is to ensure youth employment and poverty alleviation, promoting peace and peaceful coexistence among the diverse community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Didn’t Write AGF For Further Detention Of Kanu After Court Judgement ― Ihedioha

The former governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has denied having link or written any letter to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for continuing detention of the leader of Independent People of Biafra…

MONDAY LINES: Peter Obi And His Enemies

Peter Obi’s enemies are very clever and audacious. They are determined to ruin him and the promise of his movement. Imagine, they appointed for him a certain Mr. John Ezeigbe Ughulu as his campaign coordinator…

4-Year-Old Boy Dies As Flood Ravages Over 65 Delta Communities





A four-year-old boy has been confirmed dead at Omosuomo town as flood submerges over 65 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State…

EDITORIAL: CJN’s Charge To Politicians

SHORTLY after his swearing-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) last week, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola addressed journalists and assured the citizenry of his plan to improve the judiciary…

2023: My mission is to rescue, rebuild Zamfara ― PDP gov candidate