2023: Kwankwaso, not a threat to Tinubu ― APC Northwest Mobilisation Committee

Former governorship aspirant and Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the North West region, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, has said his region will determine the next President of Nigeria and vote massively for his party standard bearer, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jaji said 2023 is payback period for Tinubu having supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven and half years as President.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee for the North-west, Jaji who heads the committee assured that Tinubu will succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jaji who noted that the North-west zone has Kano with the highest number of registered voters maintained that Kano and other states in the region would retain the feat of 2015 and 2019.

Honourable Jaji said: “The best thing that we can do in 2023 is to pay back to Tinubu who has supported our son (President Muhammadu Buhari) to be President twice. It is time to pay back what the others zone did to our our son, a father and a role model, that is President Muhammadu Buhari. How the people from South-west stood their ground, supported him throughout, unconditionally.

“So, it is time to give some support to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu unconditionally, but with conditions that he is going to make Northern Nigeria, most especially great.”

The former Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and Internal Security however appealed to members of his Committee to work as a team to deliver Tinubu Presidency be selling his manifesto.

“I’m extremely concerned that the task before this important committee considering the fact that the North-west constitutes the majority of the electorates in Nigeria and is a determining factor for whoever is going to be the next president of this country.





“But the other challenges that we all need to address is that in 2015, we had a presidential candidate who happened to be a platform, the same as 2019, he’s a platform. But now we have a candidate who is a flag bearer and the only thing we can do to address the difference between the two is the work of this important committee that will disseminate and sensitize the people of North-west who have been in power for good seven and a half years and now it is time to pay back,” he said.

Also speaking, assistant secretary of the committee, Dr. Talatu Nasir, said the aspiration of two-term Kano state governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso who incidentally is from Kano state would not undermine the electoral fortunes of Tinubu.

“This Committee has already drawn the modalities of going from one house to the other, from one polling unit to another in order to see that we deliver our candidate.

“In the North-west we will make a bold statement when the time come that Bola Tinubu is our candidate.”