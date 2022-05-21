2023: Imo delegates are for you, Uzodinma assures Fayemi

Ahead of the presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has assured his Ekiti State counterpart and presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, that the latter is the anointed candidate of Imo State delegates.

Governor Uzodimma gave the endorsement when he received the Ekiti State Governor in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Governor Fayemi was in Imo State as part of his ongoing visits across the country to interface with delegates.

Senator Uzodinma told Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) not to bother coming to campaign in the state because he’s someone who is well known to Imo State as NGF chairman and leader.

He said: “His ability in the management of affairs of the NGF is a classic testimony to his renowned man-management acumen. He’s a terrific team player, consensus builder, and brilliant leader. The conviction behind his words provokes you to want to listen more to the wisdom in his thoughts.

“To us in Imo, the giant strides which you are seeing in the state either in World Bank, AfDB or other international agency interventions are the handiwork of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Fayemi.

“So, my chairman, Imo is your home, we know there are many aspirants but when the time comes, we shall do what is expected of us and I can assure you that we will look favourably in your direction.”





Governor Fayemi in his remarks restated his vision to help lift the nation out of the woods.

“I grew up in the Catholic church learning as a mass boy the virtues of fairness, equity and kindness. Growing up, I also learnt the art of team playing and consensus-building.

“To get out of the woods, our nation must heal wounds, ensure inclusiveness and foist an administration that gives everybody a sense of belonging that will encourage our brothers and sisters in the South-east unleash the inner kinetic energy inherent in them for the greatness of the greater Nigeria Nation instead of engendering in them the urge to quit the union.”

