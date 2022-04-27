2023: I’ll prosecute those who have plundered Ogun resources if elected ― Sowunmi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Segun Sowunmi, has vowed to prosecute all those who have governed the state and plundered its resources.

Sowunmi, who was the former spokesperson of the presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stated this while hosting media practitioners in the state to the breaking of the Ramadan fast, at his Ibara residence in Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

He lamented that the state over years had been plunged into huge debt, saying he would push for a diligent probe and prosecution if elected into office.

Sowunmi submitted that the state is in need of a new administrator that would renegotiate the debt.

The frontline governorship aspirant promised not to loot the resources of the state, but should equally be prosecuted if found guilty.

He said: “I’m chasing immortality by the policies and programmes that we will run here. And if one day you find me a thief, jail me, because I will jail those who have stolen before me.





“Let nobody be deceived, I’m not asking to lead Ogun so that we can pamper ourselves. No.

“Government business is a sacred trust which you hold on behalf of all the collectives.

“This is Ogun. The vast majority of people living here are bonafide citizens of this place whose parents are the owners of this land. You can not be in charge of our land, assets, taxes and goodwill, and all you will do is steal and they will not probe you? You must be joking.”

He implored all aspirants to shun campaigns of calumny but should focus on issue-based campaigns.

“Ogun can never be for the highest bidder. It has never been for the highest bidder. It will never be for the highest bidder.

“We are noble people. We just don’t think that you should be throwing your weight around. We are not people that are coming to you with money. We are people of parents who have given us pedigree who have shown us handwork, values and insisted on us that it can be done,” he said.

While promising to run a government with “complete paradigm shift from the status quo.”

