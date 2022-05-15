2023: I will restructure the country if I become president ― Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State and Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, has said he would restructure the country if he is given the mandate to rule Nigeria in 2023.

He also said he has acquired the knowledge and experience to manage Nigeria’s diversity.

Gov Muhammed was in Kaduna at the weekend to woo PDP’s delegates to the forthcoming national delegate conference of the party.

“We deployed our competence, knowledge and understanding of the country because that is the seat of diversity, that is where everybody identifies with.

“We formed a government of unity in the FCT quietly without arrogance. We secured the territory connected very well.

“We closed the infrastructure gap, we brought water, health and education with the little resources; our schools and hospitals in term of quality delivery, service delivery were at per with the private sector because we brought the best in terms of diagnostics equipment.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We hired over 22 consultants, in our schools, we built more schools to encourage enrollment because of the demography of people who come to the city, we built airport road, did the Kubwa road, and we encouraged private sector with ease of doing business. We brought the best from all the sections, our recruitments recognized our diversity and competence.

“Whatever we did in Abuja and Bauchi has a human face so it can be seen by the people.

“I have gathered knowledge and experience I have full knowledge of our diversity. We need to restructure our country”, he said.

He also noted that Nigeria’s economy has been bastardized under the APC government, to the extent that, the freedom of the citizens is almost mortgaged.

The Governor also lamented that citizens of the country have been divided more than ever before under the present administration, and promised to unite the country if elected the next president.

He said, going by his antecedents and experience as a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator and a serving governor, he is tested and trusted, Hence, should be given the chance to be the next president of the country.