2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi

One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has stated that he is ready and well prepared for the party’s presidential primaries slated for May 28-29, 2022 in Abuja.

Obi stated this on Monday in Awka, the Anambra State capital while wooing the state delegates ahead of the exercise.

According to him, “I am the most qualified aspirant in the contest in terms of managerial and leadership skills and also among aspirants from South-East extraction. We all know that our party has put the primaries contest open to all zones, but I am assuring you that I will win because I am strongly ready and well prepared for the electoral exercise.”

He said if given the party ticket and elected eventually as the next president, he will turn the country from sharing to a producing nation.

“If I am the president of Nigeria, I will remove sharing money and replace it with producing formula.

“All we do in Nigeria is share money. We borrow to share and no nation develops that way.

“Nigeria is no longer an investment country. Nigeria is the only country that has not credited one dollar since the rise in oil price. Nigeria is going down. The only thing Nigeria does is share money,” he said.

He urged the delegates to make a good choice and vote for the right person that will rescue the country.

According to him, he is committed to the project of liberating Nigeria.

Dr Doyin Okupe, the spokesperson to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his address said that he stepped down from the presidential race because he saw a better person in the race in Peter Obi.

Okupe who is also the Director-General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation said Obi is the most qualified person to be the president of the country, urging Anambra delegates to massively vote for him.

According to him, this is the time for the Igbo to produce a president and he would do everything to support him.

He said that his concern is to witness the progress of this country and stop the evil and unjust denial of an Igboman president in the country.

“God Almighty will blind those working against Igbo nation. Peter is the best among those who are coming from the east and he is better than all others that are aspiring to lead this country. This man has gone around the world seeking knowledge and he is the most imminently qualified to lead this country,” he said.

He urged the Anambra delegates to vote for Obi, saying that the power to make president is in the hands of the delegates.