2023: I am offering myself to save Nigeria from drifting —Anyim

Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has called on Nigerians to support his presidential ambition in the 2022 general election.

Anyim said he was willing, available, and equipped with the experience, exposure, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time.

He made the statement on Thursday during a meeting with Igbo stakeholders from five states, at the Best Western Plus Hotel, Enugu, promising to save the country from its present distress.

Anyim said, “My brothers and sisters, I consider it a privilege to stand before you today to brief you and also consult with you on my resolve to step out to contest for the leadership of our beloved country.

“My decision is a product of some years of prayers, reflections and introspection on not just my capacity and preparedness to take on the task ahead, but also deep thoughts on our national challenges and the solutions they demand.

“It is therefore with a sense of humility that I step out as a Nigerian with patriotic fervour, considerable knowledge of our country – its diversities and current challenges; and so properly equipped with clarity of the needed solutions.

“I do not claim to be the most qualified from the South-East or any other part of the country. I am only offering myself to continue my services to my country in the capacity of president at a time I believe my experiences will be needed to save our beloved country from drifting further.

“I am convinced, with due modesty, that I am willing and available, equipped, by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time as her president.”

The former Senate President also expressed gratitude to the governor of Enugu State, Honourable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, saying “both have incredibly led our party to greater heights in the South-East.”

Anyim maintained that the purpose of his consultation with the stakeholders of Igbo land was to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country.

He said, “From my consultations so far, I am glad to report that the responses have been overwhelmingly encouraging and inspiring.

“I am also happy to report that the mood of the nation favours the rotation of the presidency to southern Nigeria.”

“It is also to my knowledge that the South-East stakeholders have repeatedly made the case for zoning the presidency to the South-East, for equity and fairness.

“Let me therefore join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South particularly the South-East.

“I also encourage my brothers who so desire to please step out in their respective parties and after the primaries the nation shall choose among us according to their good judgment, after all it is God who gives power. I therefore encourage you to give any other of our brothers and sisters opportunities as you have given me today.

“From all my consultations, I can reassure this assembly that our basis for hope remains sound. Our optimism about Nigeria is a shared one because what we desire for Nigeria is exactly what the leaders of other sections want. We all want a more united Nigeria. We all want a safe country. We all want a fair country that gives every citizen a fair shot at every available opportunity. The net result of my consultations is that I have found common ground with fellow compatriots on the need for a better Nigeria for ourselves and our children.

“In the months ahead, I therefore, seek your further support to deepen my engagements with other Nigerians. Our task is to reduce the barriers to communication and open the doors of greater cooperation. We need to undertake a journey of mutual reassurance as we work towards a future national leadership that understands our diversity and how best to manage it to the benefit of every Nigerian.

“Our aims and objectives are shared by all. We seek a more united nation. We desire inclusive governance. We will work towards a more progressive federation. Above all, we will work towards an equitable, just and humane nation that will guarantee peace and prosperity for every Nigerian both living and unborn.

