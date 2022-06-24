2023: Go get your PVCs to elect credible leaders who will prioritise education ― NANS zonal coordinator charges students

Students in the country have been urged to as a matter of patriotism and good citizenship, obtain their PVCs in order to vote for competent and credible leaders that will not neglect their education system in the 2023 General Elections.

The call was made by the newly elected Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ambassador Alhassan Adamu who said that NANS leadership will appreciate it if INEC considers students and create or dedicate some registration units for Nigerian Students.

In his inaugural speech after the newly elected Zonal officials were sworn in, on Thursday, at the ASUP Secretariat, ATAP, Bauchi, Alhassan Adamu called for the support and cooperation of all members to enable them to succeed.

He stressed that “every society is a reflection of its members and a team will always be better than a person, individually we cannot do much, but together we will achieve more. “United we bargain divided we beg” hence let us join our hands together in order to make our Association NANS, our Zone (Northeast) and our dear nation, Nigeria a better reflection of who we are as a people.”

He added that “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as a pressure group is primarily created to protect the interest and welfare of Nigerian Students. I am pretty sure this is another beginning of achieving a productive NANS.”

According to the NANS Zone Ẹ Coordinator, “We are now ready and committed to matching our words with action, most especially at this time we have been forced to seat at home because of the obvious lackadaisical attitude of our leaders to Education.”

“This time around will not be a business as usual; we assure you that the leadership of this zone will do all it takes within our constitutional power and authority to go back to our classes. The darkest hour comes just before dawn, therefore, have faith that through our collective efforts, we will have a cause to rejoice soonest,” he declared.

Earlier while administering the oath of allegiance to the newly elected Executive Council members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone E, National Publicity Secretary of Academic Staff of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa charged them to take their oaths of allegiance very seriously because it may come back to hunt them if misused.

He stressed that the oath is a very important thing that must be respected because it is a covenant to serve the people well saying that anyone who misuses the privileges of the oath will live to regret it.





Abdullahi Yalwa also charged the new Zonal leadership of NANS to ensure that they operate an open door style which will accommodate all different opinions for the development of the zone and NANS in general.