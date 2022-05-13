2023: Fayemi promises an end to insurgency, banditry in North East

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Ekiti State Governor and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has promised to put an end to insurgency and banditry in the North East.

He gave the pledge when he met with delegates in Yobe and Borno States, separately. Fayemi said he has the template to restore security, not only in the North East but the entire country if given the APC ticket and ultimately the mandate of Nigerians at the general elections.

He said: “We will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari and urgently address the identified gaps. Security will top my agenda as a security expert. I have a PhD in War Studies and I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as deeply involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

“We have a template that we’ll use in bringing peace to our people so that we can farm in peace, go to school in peace and live in peace. If I can do it outside, why not for the country that has given me everything?”

Addressing the Yobe delegates, Fayemi promised to ensure that all Internally Displaced Persons return to their abode and that all Nigerians live harmoniously amongst themselves.

“My focus would be on bringing peace to my fatherland and ensuring that the Ibadan man finds home in Sokoto and the Sokoto man finds home in Akure, Abakaliki, Onisha or Owerri. The Owerri man must find a home in Damaturu. This is the Nigeria I want to fight for and I’m confident it’s achievable.”

Speaking on the issue of zoning, the presidential aspirant said zoning of the presidential seat in the 2023 electioneering will build trust and confidence in the Nigeria project taking cognisance of the diverse ethnic configuration of the country.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there is diverse competency. There are competent people across the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence.”

The Borno state APC Chairman Honourable Ali Bukar Dalori in his response said the Ekiti State governor is a preferred presidential candidate for the people of the state because they know his qualities.

“What you did for all the chairmen under me as the Chairman of all APC States chairmen in the country is unprecedented and that has nothing to do with ambition. That is the heart of a caring leader and our love for you is from the heart and we will demonstrate it with our support for you.”

In Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni who was represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, told Governor Fayemi not to dissipate energy, “because this state is for you. You are the first to come and as you have remarked, it will be first come first served.”

The entourage of the Ekiti State Governor were former APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Shuaib Lawal; former National Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah; chieftain of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Haruna Dan Zago, Senator Domingo Obende and Mallam Garba Abari (DG NOA).

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

