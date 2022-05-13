AAUA students protest prolonged ASUU strike, shut down Abuja-Akungba road

Economic and social activities were, on Friday, disrupted by students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, who were protesting the continued strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesting students who converged on the ever-busy Akungba Akoko road as early as 8 am, shut down the road for several hours, leaving many motorists stranded with travellers trapped in the ensuing traffic.

They were armed with placards of various inscriptions, “Revitalise our Education”, “End ASUU Strike”, “Save our future” and chanted different solidarity songs

Speaking during the protest, the president of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Kolade Ogunsanmi, bemoaned the continued strike and said the protest was staged to register their displeasure over the inability of the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve their differences.

He frowned over the incessant closure of public universities, saying the frequent strike of University lecturers had retarded the growth of the education sector and urged ASUU and Federal Government to come to terms.

“It is an undeniable fact that our University has been shut just because the FG failed to honour the 2009 agreement it made it ASUU.





“We Nigerian students, Adekunle Ajasin University students are on the street of Akungba to express our displeasure to the Federal Government and in no distant time the government should answer ASUU so that our Universities can reopen,” he said

Reacting to the 12 weeks extension, the vice president of the Students’ Union, Kemisola Salami said: “our education is being truncated, we are tired of sitting at home with no job, we are using this medium to plead with Federal Government to meet with ASUU and the strike.”

“We want to learn, Nigeria’s tomorrow is in our hands. We are being deprived of our right so we want an end to the strike,” she said.

However, a 300 Law student, Seyifunmi Francis Adeosun, appealed to all state governors to intervene, saying the issue was beyond the Federal Government.

