2023 Election: Restructuring, security will top my agenda ― PDP Aspirant, Anakwenze

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has promised to restructure the country and give adequate attention to the security of the country if elected as President.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Nwachukwu Anakwenze Campaign Organisation, Chief Eric Oluwole, in a statement, on Wednesday.

Anakwenze said if elected President in 2023, he would embark on restructuring the country into a true and balanced federation, with powers properly devolved from the centre to the component regions, saying Nigeria needs a new constitution and restructuring to progress as one entity.

The United States-trained medical doctor also promised to adequately give attention to youth and women’s development and economic empowerment; make the schools safe and overhaul the education system, and create a Nigeria that would enjoy uninterrupted power supply and renewable energy.

He also promised to create jobs; develop a world standard health care system; revive agriculture; steer the country towards a rapid industrial revolution; develop tourism to improve Nigeria’s image.

Anakwenze said: “Our agenda is, we want true democracy in Nigeria beginning with freedom for fellow Nigerians and by extension, Africa, as a whole; a Nigeria where the various ethnic groups feel that they have a stake in the future of the country.





“We envision a Nigeria where leadership is based on merit; hard work, fairness for all and accountability the measure of our national character.

” We want a Nigeria where the majority’s right is balanced with the minority’s right. Nigerians should believe in healthy competitive excellence which is the hallmark of great nations.

“Let’s make our children superstars through competitions and excellence with the rest of the world. Our children are equal to the task of making Nigeria great. Nigerian children in America rank between one to five per cent in academics or job performance. Our children are equal to the task. They only need our support and encouragement.

“We will steer the country towards rapid industrial revolution. We will embark on sustainable energy development through public-private partnership (PPP) to rural, small-scale and large-scale industries. Nigeria needs to stop being a consumer of products only. We need to be producers and manufacturers of products as well.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…2023 Election: Restructuring, security will top my agenda ― PDP Aspirant, Anakwenze

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…2023 Election: Restructuring, security will top my agenda ― PDP Aspirant, Anakwenze

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…2023 Election: Restructuring, security will top my agenda ― PDP Aspirant, Anakwenze