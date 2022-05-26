Former council boss, Caleb Muftwang, picks PDP guber ticket in Plateau

A former chairman of Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Muftwang, has emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

A total of 18 aspirants contested for the primary after series of meetings and consultations for a consensus candidate failed to yield fruitful result.

Tribune Online learnt that the election which ought to have started by 10:00 am on Wednesday commenced at about 11:00 pm and snowballed to the early hour of Thursday amidst tension and apprehension.

According to the chairman of the Electoral Panel, Mr Bode Ogunmola, Muftwang scored a total of 252 votes to beat 18 other aspirants to clinch the party’s ticket, while four other aspirants stepped down just before the election started.

Speaking after being declared the flag bearer of the party, he said today marks the process of reclaiming the glory of Plateau State

He promised that he will give the people of Plateau State the leadership that they deserve.





Details later…

