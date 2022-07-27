2023 election: Reps probe INEC over credibility, transparency of electoral processes

• Raise alarm over allegations on tampering with BVAs machines

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to investigate the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) process of voter’s registration including alleged constraints on timely procurement/production of voter’s cards although the year to the 2023 elections.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Mark Gbillah, who underscored the need to probe allegations bothering on INEC’s Technical Team who allegedly tamper with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

In his lead debate, Hon Gbillah expressed the need for the House intervention over concerns raised by Citizens on the INEC’s shortcomings in the conduct of recent off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun states regardless of the added focus, attention and resources and the consequent fear about its ability to conduct free and fair elections in the forthcoming 2023 elections when voting will be required to take place simultaneously across the country.

He said: “The House notes that these concerns include INEC insistence on terminating the ongoing voters’ registration exercise regardless of the millions of Nigerians who will be disenfranchised citing the need to produce voters cards on time, allegations that result from polling units are not actually transmitted directly to INEC’S central server in Abuja as claimed by INEC but are collated on computer’s bye-collation officers at the ward levels across the country who are the ones who transmit the results from their systems to the central server and are able to manipulate the votes cast for each candidate at that level but not the number of accredited voters.

“The House also notes other concerns about INEC’s lack of entrenched due process in decision making which sees it make and change guidelines and regulations arbitrarily to the benefit of certain political parties and sometimes in conflict with provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Other allegations include the ability to tamper with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine by INEC’S technical team who are usually deployed across the country to monitor the functioning of the machines.

“The House is worried about the recent unguarded and erroneous interpretation of certain provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act by the INEC Resident Electoral Officer (REC) in Akwa Ibom State Mr Mike Igini who while referring to Section 115(d) of the 2022 Electoral Act said amongst several other things that politicians will go to jail for buying more than one nomination form claiming, ‘we are preventing them from being candidates for prison and they are calling our names everywhere’ implying INEC is making decisions about politicians and the electoral process based on flawed interpretation of the Act without recourse to the National Assembly or a court of competent jurisdiction for proper interpretation.

“The House is also worried as originators and custodians of the 2022 Electoral Act about the controversy Mr Igini’s comments have generated across the country and the potential this has to unnecessarily heat up the polity and instigate frivolous and unwarranted litigation that can disrupt the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections.”

To this end, the House mandated the Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate INEC’s process of voter’s registration including alleged constraints on timely procurement/production of voter’s cards although the year to the 2023 elections.

The Committee is also expected to investigate the Commission’s voting process from accreditation to transmission of results including a practical demonstration to the Nigerian public to ascertain the existence of a central INEC server, the transmission of results from polling units, the existence of e-collation officers and the ability to manipulate voting results at that level, ability or not to manipulate the BVAS machine.

In the same vein, the lawmakers are to ensure proper interpretation of provisions of section 115(d) and other provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act by INEC, its National Commissioners, RECs and other staff including the status of legal advice available within the Commission to guide the implementation of the Act and determine whether any infractions have been committed by Mr Mike Igini or any other INEC staff in their interpretation and implementation of the Act;

The House also mandated the Committee to investigate the existing due process in decision making by INEC with regards to guidelines, regulations and whether any of such decisions conflict with the provisions of the Act. Report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.


Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

2023 election: Reps probe INEC over credibility, transparency of electoral processes

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship 

2023 election: Reps probe INEC over credibility, transparency of electoral processes

You might also like
Latest News

PVCs: We’re not aware of restrictions at Lagos registration centres ― INEC

Latest News

Reps embark on 2-month annual recess, to reconvene September 20

Latest News

Provide emergency programmes to avert food crisis, Reps tell FG

Latest News

Subsidy scam: Reps to probe over N6trn paid by NNPC as of June 2022

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More