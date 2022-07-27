Bandits kill three, abduct 13 in Kaduna

Hundreds of Bandits invaded Damari town of Kazage ward in Birnin Gwari and killed three people, while 13 people were kidnapped.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai and made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday night.

The statement noted that “on Monday 25th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, Armed Bandits in large number on motorcycles wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people, namely; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

The statement noted that the bandits operated in the town for several hours unchallenged.

The bandits according to the statement returned the following day on 26th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, forcefully looted many shops of traders in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.

“The attacks were coming when Ansaru members who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now.

“It could be recalled that Ansaru members clashed with the bandits when they earlier invaded the town on 13th July 2022 where damages were made to the town including the burning of a private hospital, two vehicles and one shop.

“However, following the recent series of attacks, residents, including women and children, continued to flee the community for safety.

“We, therefore, call on the government to address the continued loss of lives and property in the area,” the statement concluded.

As of the time of filing the report, there was no statement from either the police or the authorities.

