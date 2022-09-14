2023: CUPP raises alarm over alleged plot ro use secret suit to atop use of BVAS

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday raised the alarm over an alleged plot to use a secret suit to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The group also expressed grave concern over the underground plot to sack the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu suit through a secret which raised alarm over alleged monumental compromise of the national voters’ register, also exposed

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere disclosed that the vigilance team of the opposition following credible intelligence discovered the Suit at the Owerri Federal High Court where it was filed since August 24, 2022.

The opposition also displayed extracts of the National Voters register which it claimed were part of at least 10 million fake registrations done by one of the political parties.

It declared that the names were sourced from both within and outside Nigeria including some African countries such as Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Togo, Guinea, Gambia and countries outside Africa including Jamaica, Brazil and New Zealand.

The group also showed several registrations which were captured from passport photographs and other photos.

Significant among the discoveries in the register was the fact that majority of the foreign names were all born in 1983 despite whether their photographs showed they were old or young.

Many people were also shown to have been born between 1900 and 1914, yet their photographs were those of young people.

Equally, many male photos had their gender written as female and vice versa.

The opposition further alleged that the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu was under pressure for the commission to announce a change to the Commission’s hard stands on the compulsory use of the BVAS machine for accreditation or get sacked as Chairman of the Commission.

The spokesperson said that the intelligence unit of the group intercepted a piece of coded information which led to the discovery of the suit filed seeking to nullify the BVAS and exposure of the massive compromise in the voters’ register cannot now be wrong that the third leg of the plot was to sack the National Chairman through a suspension as the plotters know they cannot get the required numbers from the National Assembly for an outright sack.

The opposition thereafter called on international partners, local and international observer groups, civil society and the general public to help it and protect democracy as the success of any of these plots would erode the integrity and credibility of the electoral process and deny Nigerians the sovereign right to freely choose their leaders.