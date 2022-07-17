2023 census: Religion, ethnicity not included in questionnaire ​― NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has stated that questions on religion and ethnicity were not included in the 2023 census questionnaire.

The Commission was reacting contrary to a viral WhatsApp message which claimed that the next Population and Housing Census will canvass questions on religion.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Yahaya Bello at the weekend in Abuja, the Commission stressed that the viral message was first circulated in Ghana during its last population census exercise.

According to the Commission, circulation of the message a few days into the conduct of the current Trial Census fieldwork nationwide was, “deliberately timed to sow disaffection among the major religious groups in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2023 Census and the ongoing Trial Census, like previous censuses of 1991 and 2006, have no questions on religion and ethnicity.”

It said the decision was reached after extensive consultation with stakeholders taking into consideration the sensitive nature of these two issues in Nigeria.

However, the Commission noted religion and ethnicity as important indices in the demographics of any country but said due to the volatile nature of these items in the national discourse, it was agreed that religion and ethnicity should not be included in the Census questionnaire in order to insulate the process and outcomes from unnecessary controversies.





NPC however urged Nigerians to cooperate with enumerators to ensure a successful Trial Census exercise in its quest to deliver to the country a credible, reliable and acceptable census.