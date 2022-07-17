NYSC DG commends corps members’ conduct at Osun guber polls

By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja 
The Director General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has commended the patriotic zeal of the Corps Members that participated as ad-hoc staff at the just concluded 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election.
He described them as positive agents of national unity who have imprinted their names in the political history of the State as good ambassadors of democracy.
General Fadah stated this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital while monitoring Corps Members on election duty across different Local Government Areas of the State.
He lauded the Corps Members for their resilience towards ensuring a free, fair and credible governorship election in Osun State
He also commended security agencies for providing an enabling environment for the Corps Members to discharge their national assignments.

 

NYSC DG commends Corps members' conduct at Osun guber polls

NYSC DG commends Corps members' conduct at Osun guber polls


