2023: Adesina, AfDB President, joins presidential race on APC platform

Former Minister of Agriculture under the Dr Goodluck Jonathan administration and incumbent President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A coalition of 28 groups led by Mohammed Saleh consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, purchased the nomination form for Adesina on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that last January, a group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria (PYAN) had urged Dr Akinwumi Adesina to join the race for the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesman of the PYAN, Mr Haruna Awode said Adesina has outstanding qualities needed at the critical moment to address the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The group noted that as a former Minister of Agriculture and the incumbent president of AfDB, Adesina has not disappointed or failed the nation, especially the youths.