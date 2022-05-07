2023: I am most qualified for PDP presidential ticket — Hayatuddeen

As politicking regarding the presidential ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thickens considering the number of aspirants who have picked up the nomination forms, one of the leading aspirants, Mohammed Hayatuddeen has declared that he is the most qualified for the ticket.

Mohammed Hayatuddeen was in Bauchi on Friday to meet with PDP stakeholders and national delegates from Bauchi and Yobe states declaring that his credentials are enough requirements for him to win the forthcoming party presidential primaries and eventually the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful was speaking during the meeting held at the Command, Guest House, Bauchi ahead of the party’s primary election stressing that he has all it takes to defeat all other contenders in a free and fair atmosphere.

He assured that if given the party ticket and goes on to be elected as the next Nigeria’s President, he will work towards immediately addressing challenges in the security, economy and other sectors of national economy in order to have a stabilised polity.

He further said that Nigeria under his leadership, will be on the path of economic growth and development as well as the restoration of its honor and dignity for international recognition and investment.

According to him, “I am here in Bauchi for a national campaign tour to seek for the support of delegates of Bauchi, Yobe and Gombe states and the essence is that as PDP Presidential aspirant, there is need for me to have an interaction with you and to tell you that I have the credentials to be able to run for president and win.”





He further said that, “Nigerians should expect me to resolve very quickly, the huge national security problems that is confronting the country, revive the dis-functional economy and to do the needful to reduce unemployment rate, eradicate poverty.”

Mohammed Hayatuddeen described his engagement with the PDP delegates in all the state so far visited as fruitful, promising to make a huge difference for the advancement of the country if given the opportunity.

He urged the national delegates to ensure that they voted for the right and most qualified amongst all of them stressing that the PDP cannot afford to make the wrong choice which will lead to its defeat again the third time.

He also urged the delegates to study his visions and programs very deeply, compare it with what others have and then conclude who to vote for during the primary elections.