Setback for Tinubu as 2 powerful chieftains dump campaign train

There seems no end in sight to the cracks rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as two directorate members of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) resigned their membership of both the council and the party, with just a few weeks to the 2023 presidential election.

In a letter dated January 3, 2023, and addressed to the Chairman, APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government Area of Niger, one of the resignees who is the Assistant Secretary, North Central Directorate of Mobilisation, Ahmed Ibeto, said the reason for his resignation was due to the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders.

“Mr. Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator, and elected official into many political offices, I have come to this conclusion for many reasons.

“Chiefly among which are: the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation, couple with lack of commitments and dedications to the success of the party by many stakeholders.

“For these obvious reasons, I concluded that I can not continue to be a member of the party.

“Mr Chairman, by this resignation, I cease to be a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilisation and all organs and committees of the party,” the letter read.

In another development, a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilisation, North East, Zanna Ali, hinged his resignation on the party’s “inability to produce a credible presidential candidate”.

His words; “I humbly wish to write and inform your respected office that, I, Zanna Bukar Ali, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation under the distinguished Leadership of His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, the National Coordinator of the National Youth Mobilization of the PCC with serial number 51, National Youth Mobilisation, North East Directorate wishes to tender my resignation as a member of the committee forthwith.

“I am grateful to my former party and my principal in the party for my appointment as a member of the Committee, it is indeed a great honour for me to be part of the Committee, but I believe that the National interest supersedes my personal interest.





“And based on the inability of the party to present a credible candidate for Nigerians is another reason why I took my decision as a concerned Nigerian. On this note, I resolved to resign my appointment as a Member of the Committee.”