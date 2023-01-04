2023: IBB denies endorsement of Peter Obi

“If he is going to speak, it will be through a signed statement, not Twitter”

Nigeria’s foremost elder statesman, Ibrahim Babangida has refuted claims that he endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections.

In a recent tweet by a parody account (General_Ibbro), the former Military Head of State was quoted to have supported the endorsement of Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo will forever be a true elder statesman and a boss in the military. No serving General in the Nigerian Army today joined the military earlier than 1982. By then, Obasanjo had already finished his military career. I respect him a lot, with his endorsement,” the tweet reads.

When contacted, spokesperson to the former military leader, Prince Kassim Afegbua, denied that his principal endorsed Obi, saying IBB doesn’t have a Twitter account.

“It is not true, please. Ignore the report of the endorsement. IBB doesn’t have a Twitter handle.

“If he is going to speak, it will be through a signed statement, not Twitter. Those behind the Twitter statement are liars,” he said.

