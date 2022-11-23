$1b looted funds recovered since 2015 ― FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday revealed that the sum of $1 billion has been recovered since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to date.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this while briefing correspondents on the outcomes of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami affirmed that the recovered assets had been deployed to various sectors of the economy including poverty alleviation.

He announced the council’s approval of the new Anti-corruption Strategy Document to strengthen the anti-graft fight in the country.

The minister expressed the government’s concern over cases of budget padding, which he described as worrisome, noting that every necessary measure would be explored to address it.

More details to come later…

