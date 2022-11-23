Ibadan rally goes on despite grounded plane – Obi-Datti campaign office

Air Transport of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has been grounded by the Nigerian Authority for regulatory reasons, the Obi-Datti campaign office has said.

In a single paragraph message, the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office, Diran Onifade said “The Obidient plane was grounded today by the powers that be “for regulatory reasons” only.

“Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned.”

