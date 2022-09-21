18,000 NIN cards not yet collected in Delta

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Over 18,000 identity cards are yet to be collected by owners from the office of the National Identity  Management Commission (NIMC) in Delta State,  the state coordinator, Mrs. Henrietta Okolo, has disclosed.

She said that over three million people had been registered in the state with more than 50,000  cards  issued to the state.

She appealed to those who are yet to come forward to collect theirs  at the various centres across the  three senatorial zones to do so without further delay.

Mrs Okolo said in  an interview during the celebration of the fourth  national day of identity  with the theme “Traditional institutions as critical stakeholders for citizens’ mobilisation”  that  the essence was targeted at taking registration further to the creeks and rural areas through traditional institutions.

Acknowledging that the registration is the right of all citizens in the  country, Okolo   stated that several  registrants have displayed  nonchalant attitude towards collecting their cards  when contacted .

She stressed the importance of the national identity numbers (NIN) describing as unfortunate, the  rigours people go through during registration.

The state’s coordinator frowned at the attitude of some of the commission’s vendors who allegedly extort applicants in the course of registration, adding  that any vendors found guilty would have their licence withdrawn after investigation.

“If our vendors do not comply with the rules and regulations, we won’t only withdraw their licence, we will prosecute them,” she stated.

Comments

