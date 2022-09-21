18,000 NIN cards not yet collected in Delta

Over 18,000 identity cards are yet to be collected by owners from the office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Delta State, the state coordinator, Mrs. Henrietta Okolo, has disclosed.

She said that over three million people had been registered in the state with more than 50,000 cards issued to the state.

She appealed to those who are yet to come forward to collect theirs at the various centres across the three senatorial zones to do so without further delay.

Mrs Okolo said in an interview during the celebration of the fourth national day of identity with the theme “Traditional institutions as critical stakeholders for citizens’ mobilisation” that the essence was targeted at taking registration further to the creeks and rural areas through traditional institutions.

Acknowledging that the registration is the right of all citizens in the country, Okolo stated that several registrants have displayed nonchalant attitude towards collecting their cards when contacted .

She stressed the importance of the national identity numbers (NIN) describing as unfortunate, the rigours people go through during registration.

The state’s coordinator frowned at the attitude of some of the commission’s vendors who allegedly extort applicants in the course of registration, adding that any vendors found guilty would have their licence withdrawn after investigation.

“If our vendors do not comply with the rules and regulations, we won’t only withdraw their licence, we will prosecute them,” she stated.

