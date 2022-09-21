Calabar residents resort to self-help over potholes

Residents of Calabar in Cross River State have risen to the occasion of filling potholes and repairing broken roads around the city metropolis.

Several roads at Ekpo Abasi, Mayne Avenue, Ediba, Etagbor, Yellow Duke, Mountzion, among others, are full of potholes. Other areas like the Jonathan bypass, Atimbo, Anantigha are also broken.

Some residents who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune are worried whether there would be intervention as the festive season draws closer.

“I don’t see any reason we should leave these roads like this. The more the streets break, the more cost it will incur. I wonder when the local government and state government will intervene,” Joseph Bassey said.

A car owner, Miss Anita Joan, said; “The roads are bad. Driving to Watt now is as if you are going to Ogoja, please help us tell the government that the streets are scattered.”

A taxi driver, Mr. Akak Joseph, explained that “when we increase fare now, passengers will complain. All these things are affecting our vehicles. and at the end is our pocket that will bear it.”

Nigeria Tribune gathered from people who were working on Ediba street where they said they were members of Eastside Sports Club, Calabar.

According to them, the Ediba street that leads to Marian market is in a bad state, hence the group’s intervention.

Speaking for the group, Hope Obeten, explained that “We targeted the Ediba road that leads to Marian market and those potholes are causing traffic restrictions. So we have to do repairs as our own way of giving back to the society.

“We should not always wait for the government. Let us do our part, it is all about humanity. Where the government fails, let us complement. I blame the potholes on the rains. We have resorted to self-help and cannot wait for the government always.”

Leader of the group, Michael Odere said the access road leading to the Marian market from Eastern High Ediba had been in a bad state, causing difficulties for the residents

Meanwhile, some residents also expressed hope that the streets will be fixed before the 2022 Calabar Carnival in December.

