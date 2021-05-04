17 remaining Greenfield University students will die today if N100m is not paid —Bandits

Bandits have threatened to kill the remaining 17 students abducted from Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

Recall that 22 students and a member of staff were abducted from the school campus on April 20 and five of the abducted students have been killed already.

Speaking in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa, on Monday, monitored by Tribune Online, a leader of the bandit, Sani Idris Jalingo, said if the Kaduna State Government or their families fail to pay a ransom of N100 million as well as provide 10 Honda motorcycles by Tuesday (today), they will kill the remaining students.

According to him, 17 students are under their custody, comprising of 15 females and two males.

He said among the abductee is one Hamza who is a grandchild of the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris.

The bandit revealed that the families of the students have already raised and paid N55 million to them but claimed they had used the money to feed the students.

“You are speaking with the abductors of Greenfield students. We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay ransom to bandits to purchase additional arms,” he said.

When he was asked, if he is a terrorist, Jalingo laughed and said: “I’m nothing but a food seeker.”

“If they fail to bring N100 million and 10 brand new Honda motorcycles known as ‘Boko Haram’ by Tuesday, I can assure you they will use trucks to evacuate the bodies of the remaining students.”

He warned security agencies not to waste their time planting trackers on the motorcycles, saying his members do not go to cities and therefore arresting them will be difficult.

