No fewer than 14 Communities in Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti state have publicly declared the abandonment of the harmful cultural practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

At the ceremony organised by a non Governmental Organisation (NGO) the New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative (NIGAWD) and funded by the United Nation Population Fund( UNFPA) in Ijero-Ekiti, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders as well as other critical stakeholders endorsed the commitment statement to do away with the outlawed practice.

The convener and Executive Director NIGAWD, Abimbola Aladejare who said Ekiti still remains of the few states in Nigeria with the highest prevalence of FGM, however, expressed optimism that the symbolic event would reverse the trend.

The NIGWAD boss commended the FGM Champions and advocates for seeing the End of FGM programme through to the declaration for its abandonment in the area.

In his remark before the declaration one of the monarchs and Oluloro of Iloro-Ekiti, Oba James Oluwafemi Olugbesoye attributed the obsolete practice to lack of proper knowledge and awareness at the grassroots

on the dangers inherent in the practice.

The monarch recalled with nostalgia that due to the ignorance, FGM was regarded one of the most sought after cultural practice to save the future of young ladies.

Oba Olugbesoye promised to ensure that every household within his domain and beyond shun the act completely.

He lauded the efforts of the NGO for leading the crusade to expose the danger inherent in the act, calling on all other stakeholders to join in the crusade of ending the practice in the society.

According to him, ” We can’t blame anybody, we are all ignorant of the harmful effect of this cultural practice. I remember in the olden days, We use to make jest of any female member of the family who did not undergo FGM. We thanked God today that we are enlightened. It is our responsibility to ensure that our people reject this cultural practice completely.”

The Chief Imam of Ijero Kingdom, Alhaji Shittu Sani who also co-signed the commitment statement said he would continue to sensitize his congregants, urging residents of the communities to ensure total compliance.

