13 bag first class as KDU-I set for second convocation

KolaDaisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I), is set to turn out another set of 92 students at its second convocation, out of which a total of 13 students have emerged as first-class graduates.

The vice chancellor of the institution Professor, Adeniyi Olatubosun, made the disclosure, on Tuesday, at a press conference organised by the institution as one of the activities marking its second convocation.

According to him, the new set of graduates who have been found worthy both in character and learning had been equipped with quality leadership skills to be good ambassadors of the university and project all the core values they have imbibed during their stay in the institution to the larger society.

Speaking further he said that the 13 first-class graduates, whom he noted from their very first day in the university have been consistent with their performance, had all enjoyed the institution’s scholarship scheme which was designed to encourage students to excel in their disciplines.

He stated that “the scheme grants half payment of tuition for any student with the highest CGPA, not less than 4.5 in each programme.”

“This has resulted in healthy competition among the foremost scholarly students,” he said.

Olatunbosun, who said education is critical to the development of a nation, noted that the importance of private universities cannot be overemphasized, most especially at this critical period in the nation when the public universities are not able to meet the high demand of secondary school outputs.

While he harped on the huge gap the private universities are trying to fill, he said KolaDaisi University had been in the forefront of making education accessible to these teeming youths.

In a bid to ensure quality, he said the university had partnered with many companies like the New Horizon for digital skills empowerment and professional training.

He hinted that in addition to the 24 programmes currently being run by the institution, it will soon host officials from the National Universities Commission (NCC) for the resources verification of other Basic Medical Sciences programmes.

The VC listed the new programmes that will be available before the end of the current admission exercise to include B. Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science, B. Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Human Physiology and B. Sc. Human Anatomy.

He assured that attaining world standard in education would not be compromised in the institution and the dream of the founder to develop the university to the standard comparable to renowned institutions like Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge would be assiduously worked at.

He appealed to the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves saying, “I implore you to be that light that will project your alma mater’s shine for the world to see.

The highlight of the conference was the official introduction of the new substantive registrar of the institution, Mr Olawale Haruna Adetu to the press and the university community by the vice-chancellor.





