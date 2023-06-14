Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has tasked the newly inaugurated National Assembly members from the state to be agents of positive change and socio-economic change in the society.

The governor, in a congratulatory message signed by Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, following Tuesday’s inauguration of the tenth National Assembly, encouraged the three senators and six House of Representatives members from the state to be deliberate in their actions towards delivering dividends of democracy to their constituents.

He congratulated the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, speaker Tajudeen Abass, and other elected principal officers on their emergence as the leaders of the legislative arm.

He described the newly elected presiding officers for the two Chambers of the National Assembly as experienced legislators who are worthy of the offices for which their party and their colleagues chose them.

The Governor urged Akpabio and Abass to use their new positions to assist President Bola Tinubu in translating his Renewed Hope agenda into reality to meet the expectations of Nigerians who invested their votes in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Congratulating the new National Assembly members from Ekiti State on their inauguration as federal legislators, Oyebanji urged them to use their new positions to give quality representation to their constituents and always promote the interests of their state.

He said the state is delighted to have Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Yemi Adaramodu, and Cyril Fasuyi and Representatives Olusola Fatoba, Femi Bamisile, Biodun Omoleye, Adeniyi Ojuawo, Akintunde Rotimi and Akinlayo Kolawole as its ambassadors in the National Assembly, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Governor charged them to understand that time is not on their side, enjoining them to hit the ground running immediately and give their best shot to their primary assignments of lawmaking, the performance of oversight functions, and effective representation of their people.

He advised the returning members among them to utilize their privileged positions for the benefit of their people while the first time members should also work hard to make a difference and etch their names in gold.

Oyebanji said his administration would always work in collaboration with the National Assembly members to ensure that Ekiti gets its own fair share of the harvest of good governance, people-oriented policies, life-changing project, and human capital development for the benefit of its people.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE