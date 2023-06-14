The high death rate in the early Monday morning boat mishap in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state has been blamed on the negative attitude of people of the area toward the use of life jackets whenever they travel by water.

Speaking at the grand inauguration of the 2023 subsidized fertilizers programme by the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The managing director of the commission, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said that the commission spent over N1.6 billion on the distribution of life jackets to dwellers of riverine areas last year.

The HYPPADEC boss, who lamented that use of life jackets was not encouraging among the people, called on the state House of Assembly to enact a law to make it mandatory for dwellers in riverine communities and boat operators to use life jackets whenever they travel on water.

Mallam Yelwa, represented at the event by the Director of Community in the agency, Dr Mahmoud Umar,

said that the law, when enacted and effective, would ensure that no one travels without the use of life jackets “and so that waste of lives is minimized.”

The HYPPADEC boss said that people can float on water for about seven hours with the use of jackets in case of a mishap, adding that the commission distributed the commodity among the people last year.

He also said that the law should restrict night traveling on water, adding that more lives would have been saved if the mishap had happened during day time.