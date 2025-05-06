Oppositions already collapsed; 2027 elections walkover for Tinubu, APC — JANDOR

Olajide Abdulaziz Adediran, commonly known as Jandor, the 2023 governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State who is now with the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured the ruling party that his return from the opposition signified the collapse of opposition forces in Nigeria.

Jandor made this statement during a goodwill message at the inauguration of the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 and a formal reception and strategic dinner organized in honor of the National Chairman of the APC at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

“It is indeed a privilege and an honor to stand before you tonight to deliver this goodwill message to the National Chairman of our party and all members of the National Working Committee appointed by the Commander-in-Chief to oversee various government parastatals as chairpersons of boards and committees,” he stated.

“Your Excellency, the National Chairman, standing before you is a product of your leadership qualities, who has just returned home from the opposition camp. I have no doubt that the 2027 election will be a walkover for us. If we can have someone like Jandor returning from the other side, it indicates that what we think of as opposition has already collapsed in Nigeria.”

“I assure you that we will utilize all the skills, energy, and knowledge that God has given us, working alongside Mr. President to ensure success in 2027, so that he can pass the baton to the next generation ,” Adediran added.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Adediran remarked, “Last night, I joined the National Chairman of our party, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the inauguration of the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 and a formal reception and strategic dinner in honor of the National Chairman of the APC, alongside distinguished members of the APC National Working Committee recently appointed by Mr. President as board chairpersons of federal government parastatals.”

Adediran described the gathering as memorable and strategic, stating, “It was an evening filled with goodwill, strategic dialogue, and a shared vision for the future of our great nation under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The gathering reaffirmed our collective resolve to support the ongoing national development agenda and to work tirelessly toward a prosperous and united Nigeria