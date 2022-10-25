100 youths benefit from skills acquisition programme in Anambra 

A total of one hundred youths have benefited from skills training sponsored by Dalch Foundation.

They were trained in tailoring, shoe and bag making, catering, decoration, cosmetics, knitting, computer and hairdressing.

They were also empowered with startup kits so as to enable them to start up their businesses.

Speaking at Umueze Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, during the graduation of the pioneer set of the training by the Foundation, the benefactor of the foundation, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne said the foundation came as an appreciation to God for a great thing done for him and his family which inspired him to erect a centre to train and empower youths to become self-reliant.

He frowned at some youths who have resorted to begging and other forms of vices, saying that it is not what Ndi Igbo are known for.

The Traditional Ruler of Isuofia, Igwe Christopher Muoghalu described the move as a welcome development which will help to harness the potential of the youths and commended Engr. Ezenwanne for the foresight.

In a welcome address, the Co-Ordinator of the Skill Acquisition Center, Mrs Peace Nwachukwu said that the mission of the centre is to eradicate poverty, unemployment, crime and give the youths a voice in society.

On his part, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Oforbike noted that those trained have no other excuse not to be responsible in life as the training and empowerment will go a long way in reducing unemployment and crime in the society promising that they will do all within their reach to engage the youths at the local government level.

In their separate speeches, the Chairman of Anambra State Sports Commission, Mr Patrick Onyedum and the Chairman on the occasion, Chief Titus Anagbogu maintained that the training is in line with the apprenticeship mantra championed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, noting that from the knowledge garnered, the beneficiaries can align themselves anywhere and start something meaningful, thanking Ezenwanne for bringing light to the people of the area.

While thanking their benefactor, some of the beneficiaries, including Chidinma Ofokaja, Chioma Okeke, Uzochukwu Ibemesi and Okoli Chioma expressed joy for the opportunity to be exposed to the skills that will help them positively in life.

Tribune Online gathered that the Dalch Foundation was founded in March 2022 by a former Commissioner for Public Utilities in Anambra State, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne to mark his fiftieth birthday.