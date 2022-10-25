CBN mints N3bn worth of eNaira, says 33 banks fully integrated

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said a total N3 billion has been successfully minted by the bank in the last one year with 33 banks fully integrated and live on the platform.

In his keynote address delivered at the “eNaira 1 year Anniversary” held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said there has been overwhelming interest and encouraging response from Nigerians and other parties across the world as indicated by the milestones achieved so far.

According to him, N2.10 billion has been issued to financial institutions and about 1.0 million (919,000) customers onboard.

He also revealed that over 3,305 merchants have successfully registered on the eNaira platform across the country including Shoprite, Sahad Stores, A.A. Rano fuelling stations, Fraser Suites, November Cubes, among others.

His words: “I am delighted to be here today to celebrate yet another milestone in our journey geared towards transforming Nigeria to a digital economy, and most importantly building the future monetary system of our country in response to the emerging trends and developments in the global digital space.

“Over 700,000 transactions amounting to about N8.00 billion have been recorded on the platform, with over 2.5 million daily visits to the eNaira website.”

