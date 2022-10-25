Gov Badaru to lead Jigawa APC campaign council

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, promised to deliver the state in the forthcoming general elections after he was appointed to lead the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign council in the state.

The governor made the promise in his speech while commissioning the APC new state’s headquarter and inaugurating the party’s campaign council.

Alhaji Badaru said the party has done almost everything in the state and country in terms of improving the social and economical lives of the people.

According to him, “the APC led administration under President Muhammadu Buhari brings lots of policies and programmes which impacting both people in the rural and urban, privileged and ordinary people and women and teaming youth of the nation.”

He, therefore, assured that he will devote his time to go round the nook and cranny of the state to campaign for all the party’s candidates in 2023.

In his part, Director Campaign of the council, Alhaji Lawan Ya’u Roni, charges the members to be hardworking as they were all selected based on merit and capabilities to handle the task.

He said before 12pm on election day, Umar Namadi and Bola Tinubu will be declared winners of the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

10,296 Nigeria-Trained Doctors Currently Practising In UK —NMA

PRESIDENT, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Uche Ojin- mah, has lamented that Nigeria is going through one of the worst situations of brain-drain in its history with 10,296 doctors who obtained their degrees in Nigeria currently practising in the United Kingdom (UK)…

Why I Won’t Campaign For Atiku —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday explained the reason for the non-inclusion of photographs of Atiku and the Chairman of PDP Iyorchia Ayu in the branded campaign vehicles of Rivers PDP…

Give Me Flood Prevention Plan In 90 Days, Buhari Orders Minister

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Hussein Adamu, to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop…





Lagos APC Faults Dele Momodu For Accusing Tinubu Of Plagiarising Abiola’s Manifesto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has faulted PDP’s Presidential Campaign Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu for comparing the manifesto of the party’s presidential candidate…