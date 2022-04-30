10 simple kitchen hacks that work

No one has it all figured out in the kitchen. From trying to keep the kitchen clean, to storing food, we are all looking for ways to make cooking easy.

This is why we need some hacks. So, here are 10 of them that will surely make kitchen life easy.

To check if eggs have gone bad, gently place uncooked eggs in a bowl of cold water. If it sinks to the bottom, it’s okay, but if it doesn’t sink, then you should throw it away

To remove excess fat from stocks, stews and sauces, wrap a few ice cubes in a paper towel and skim it along the surface of the liquid. The ice will make the fat solidify, making it easier to remove with a spoon.

Use aluminium foil to cover unused burners while cooking. This way, anything that splashes will be on the aluminium foil and you don’t have to deal with excessive cleaning.

To peel garlic easily, remove all the cloves from the bulb, then whack each clove with the side of a knife. The skin will fall right off.

To prevent onions from making you shed a few tears, wear your swimming googles while cutting. Another option is freezing the onion before chopping. However, make sure you don’t keep the onion after removing from the refrigerator. This will make the onion soggy.

Use oil or butter to grease your cups and pans before making cakes, moimoi, etc. This way, when the food is done, they come right off from the pan and the washing is easy.

Save your salty soups dropping a peeled potato into it. The potato will help absorb some of the excess salt. Just make sure you always have potato in your kitchen.

To clean a burnt pan, sprinkle it with baking soda and four to five tablespoons of salt. Cover it with enough water and leave it overnight. When you are ready to wash, just scrape out the charred remains with a rubber spatula.

To receive stale bread (not for bread that already has moulds and is unhealthy to eat), run some water over it to get it a little bit wet, then put it inside the oven for few minutes.

To prevent bananas and plantain from getting brown, wrap plastic wrap around the stems and they will stay yellow for a longer period of time.

PHOTOS: Internet