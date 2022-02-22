Local stock market moderates by 0.03%

•As NGX inducts 133 Dealing Clerks

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
Local stock market moderates by 0.03%, Local stock halt, Local stock market halts , Equities investors lose, Local stock market, Local stock market bows, Local stock market rebounds, High cap stocks' loss , Local stock market rebounds as market capitalisation crosses N24trn, Equities investors gain N23bn , NGX lists BUA Foods, equities market goes bullish, Local stock market extends, Equities investors earn N22bn , Local stock market opens , NGX: Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%, Equities investors gains N629bn, Local stock market dips, Local stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N31.8bn, Investors sheds previous gains , Telcos stNegative sentiments persist, ocks push market, Investors lose N13bn in five days, Profit-taking dips market, Local stock market opens, Equities investors lose N12bn, Investors gain N169.7bn , Investors earn N54bn, Equities market rebounds, sentiments persist as investors earn, equities market halts bearish strides, Equities investors earn N10bn in five days, Local stock, dips market further by 0.1%, market reverses previous day's gain, Equities investors lose N24.4bn, Local stock market goes flat despite robust activities, Profit-taking pushed market bearish, Market opens September on bearish trend, Dangote Cement, Access stocks halt bearish trend, bears persists at NGX, Equities investors trade N8.2bn , FBN Holdings shares moves Investors lose N20bn, Equities investors earn N371bn, Bullish trend persists, Local stock market, Equities market post fourth day, Investors gain N30.1bn, Equities investors lose N159.54bn , Equities investors lose N159.54bn, Sell pressure dips market, investors gain N376bn, NGX posts second weekly loss, Bearish trend persists, Market opens week weaker, market bows to profit taking, Equities investors earn , Local bourse opens week , Local stock market closes, Sell-off in Airtel Africa's stocks pushes local stock market lower by 0.2 per cent, Bears persists , equities investors lose N23bn, Equities market bows equities investors lose , Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

Trading in the Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed marginally positive, as the All-Share Index (ASI) added three basis points to close at 47,246.90 points.

Precisely, investors’ interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company supported market performance amid sell-offs of Guinness as the former added 1.3 per cent to its share value while the former depreciated 5.3 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns remained at +1.3 per cent and +10.6 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was positive as 29 stocks gained relative to 18 losers. On the performance board, Niger Insurance and Learn Africa recorded the most significant gains of the day having appreciated by ten per cent apiece, while Ellah Lakes and Veritas Kapital topped the losers’ list after their respective share value dipped by 9.9 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

Analysing by sectors indicated that, the Insurance, Consumer Goods, and Banking indices posted losses by 0.6 per cent, 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

Activities at the local bourse on Tuesday was a bit impressive as the total volume traded advanced by 0.1 per cent to 421.82 million units, valued at N5.16 billion, and exchanged in 5,992 deals.

United Capital was the most traded stock by volume at 66.10 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N1.39 billion.

Meanwhile, NGX inducted 133 new authorised Dealing Clerks from 63 trading License Holder on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, charged the Inductees to uphold the highest level of ethics and responsibility.

“We are indeed pleased to celebrate the successful Dealing Clerks who have passed through The Exchange’s Automated Trading System training faculty made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators including Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Registrars. This induction is evidence of years of dedication, adaptability, and hard work, and symbolizes your commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards and to always put the interest of the market first,” Popoola said.

Popoola also advised the new clerks to embrace the culture of continuous learning in the fast-paced environment that is the capital market saying, “As the market deepens with the launch of new products, I encourage everyone to seek for better understanding of various aspects of the capital market as well as new developments. The X-Academy, our specialized learning centre is equipped to fill this gap by offering a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of capital market professionals, investors and the general public, about how the capital market works. Please ensure that you maximise the opportunities presented by X-Academy to stay up to date on market developments.”

On his part, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Rasheed Yussuf, called on the newly inducted Dealing Clerks to live up to the creed in the capital market “our word is our bond” as this would engender confidence in the capital market and lead to growth in the various Trading License Holder firms represented.

Similar words of wisdom were presented by Mr Sam Onukwe, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), and Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, FCS, President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Others present at the event were the Director-General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, represented by Mahmud Muhtar, Commissioner, Registrations, SEC, and the CEO, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Osun APC faction rejects  Osun APC faction rejects

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Osun APC faction rejects  Osun APC faction rejects

You might also like
Business News

GDP growth should reflect on welfare, purchasing power of Nigerians ― CPPE boss

Business News

Profit booking dips local stock market by 0.13%

Business News

NEPC pegs non-oil export as Nigerian economy’s survival line

Business News

Thousands of imported vehicles trapped at seaports over VIN valuation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More