Local stock market moderates by 0.03%

Trading in the Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed marginally positive, as the All-Share Index (ASI) added three basis points to close at 47,246.90 points.

Precisely, investors’ interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company supported market performance amid sell-offs of Guinness as the former added 1.3 per cent to its share value while the former depreciated 5.3 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns remained at +1.3 per cent and +10.6 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was positive as 29 stocks gained relative to 18 losers. On the performance board, Niger Insurance and Learn Africa recorded the most significant gains of the day having appreciated by ten per cent apiece, while Ellah Lakes and Veritas Kapital topped the losers’ list after their respective share value dipped by 9.9 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

Analysing by sectors indicated that, the Insurance, Consumer Goods, and Banking indices posted losses by 0.6 per cent, 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

Activities at the local bourse on Tuesday was a bit impressive as the total volume traded advanced by 0.1 per cent to 421.82 million units, valued at N5.16 billion, and exchanged in 5,992 deals.

United Capital was the most traded stock by volume at 66.10 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N1.39 billion.

Meanwhile, NGX inducted 133 new authorised Dealing Clerks from 63 trading License Holder on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, charged the Inductees to uphold the highest level of ethics and responsibility.

“We are indeed pleased to celebrate the successful Dealing Clerks who have passed through The Exchange’s Automated Trading System training faculty made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators including Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Registrars. This induction is evidence of years of dedication, adaptability, and hard work, and symbolizes your commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards and to always put the interest of the market first,” Popoola said.

Popoola also advised the new clerks to embrace the culture of continuous learning in the fast-paced environment that is the capital market saying, “As the market deepens with the launch of new products, I encourage everyone to seek for better understanding of various aspects of the capital market as well as new developments. The X-Academy, our specialized learning centre is equipped to fill this gap by offering a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of capital market professionals, investors and the general public, about how the capital market works. Please ensure that you maximise the opportunities presented by X-Academy to stay up to date on market developments.”

On his part, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Rasheed Yussuf, called on the newly inducted Dealing Clerks to live up to the creed in the capital market “our word is our bond” as this would engender confidence in the capital market and lead to growth in the various Trading License Holder firms represented.

Similar words of wisdom were presented by Mr Sam Onukwe, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), and Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, FCS, President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Others present at the event were the Director-General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, represented by Mahmud Muhtar, Commissioner, Registrations, SEC, and the CEO, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri.

