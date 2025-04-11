10 Animals that live underground

Not every animal you see lives on land. Some dwell or spend most of their day underground. These animals can be found across continents including deserts and the Arctic. For these animals, living underground protects them from predators, and serves as shelter whether the weather is favourable or not.

Below are the animals that live underground:

1. Moles

Moles are animals that grow between 2 to 8 inches long. They have sharp claws with large hands. Their digging (can be 15 to 18 feet long) looks like a swimming stroke. Moles feed on earthworms, insects, and mice. They have small eyes which do not make them see clearly.

2. American Pika

The American Pika also known as “whistling hares” is unique for its whistling way of communicating. They live underground and bury their diet (plants and seeds) for the winter season. They grow between 6 to 10 inches long.

3. Fennec Foxes

Fennec foxes live in dens underground in the Sahara desert. They are the smallest foxes; their ears are 4 to 6 inches long. These large ears help them detect predators underground. They use their feet to dig the ground.

4. Eastern Coral Snakes

Another animal that lives underground is the eastern coral snake. They are native to the Southeastern United States. They are dangerous and venomous. They are rarely seen because most of the time, they are underground or around litter or under logs.

5. Muskrats

Muskrats are rodents common in North America. They create dens and live in wetlands — this is where they create holes, most especially at the riverbank.

6. Spotted Skunk

The spotted skunk is a species native to Mexico, Canada, and the United States. They dig holes or use the ones dug by other animals as their shelter. They have been found using gopher tortoise holes.

7. Weasel

Weasels are mostly found in the United States. Their holes are quite deep — about 10 feet long. In length, Weasels are 6 to 8 inches. They consume small mammals just like them.

8. Chinese Pangolin

The Chinese pangolins are unique in their scales. They are 5 feet tall and weigh about 72 pounds. Pangolins use their scales bodies to remove dirt from their holes. Their long tongues allow them to feed on termites and ants.

9. Dwarf Mongooses

Dwarf mongooses are native to eastern Africa. They grow between 7 to 10 inches. Dwarf mongooses’ main food is termites and they are the smallest species of mongoose.

10. Chipmunks

Chipmunks are native to North America and Asia. There are about 17 species, most of which can dig holes that can reach 11 feet. They are about 4 to 7 inches long in body size; their tails are 3 to 5 inches.