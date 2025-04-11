Skin irritation and other side effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) has many advantages it offers the body. However, if it’s not taken moderately, it can lead to severe reactions such as skin irritation.

Well, there are other side effects of apple cider vinegar aside from skin irritation, and we’ll examine them in this write-up.

1. Skin irritation

Some people use apple cider vinegar to deal with acne, but applying it directly on one’s skin can be bad because of its acidic nature, which can cause redness, dryness, or burns.

To stay safe, add water before using it and test it on a small area before applying it to your face. Anything other than diluting it will irritate your skin.

2. Acid reflux and heartburn

A side effect of apple cider vinegar due to its acidity is that drinking it can cause heartburn and acid reflux.

If at all you have to drink it, ensure to dilute it and drink a moderate amount. Also, you might want to avoid it if you constantly deal with heartburn.

READ ALSO: 5 possible side effects of ginger you should know about

3. Damaged tooth enamel

Your teeth have a strong outer layer called enamel that protects them. A side effect of your teeth coming in contact with apple cider vinegar (ACV) is that it can wear down the protection that the enamel has on your teeth if it stays on them for too long.

This can cause tooth sensitivity and make you more prone to cavities. As previously mentioned, if you want to protect your teeth, ensure that you mix the ACV with water and rinse your mouth thoroughly. You can also use a straw to drink the liquid to avoid direct contact with your teeth.

4. Stomach upset and nausea

Some people feel nausea or pain in their stomach after drinking ACV. It’s like when you eat too many sweet things and you feel uneasy. However, in this case, you’re consuming something acidic and it can upset your stomach.

In this case, what can you do to avoid the side effects of apple cider vinegar? Drink a moderate amount with food. Never take it on an empty stomach, especially if you’re not used to its acidic nature.

5. Low potassium levels

Too much sodium can cause blood pressure. This is why potassium helps to effectively regulate sodium in the body and manage high blood pressure.

However, a side effect of apple cider vinegar is that it can lower your potassium levels and adversely affect the strength of your muscles. So, before you take this, be sure to get approval from your doctor, especially if you’re on medications.

6. Low blood sugar

Low blood sugar might be a good thing for some people, but not everyone. Apple Cider Vinegar can lower blood sugar, and if you are on diabetes medications, it’s advisable to avoid it because one side effect of apple cider vinegar is that it can affect how your body processes sugar. It can cause your body to have very little sugar in your blood and can make you weak and dizzy, from time to time.

7. Digestive problems

Some people believe that apple cider vinegar helps with digestion, but it can sometimes cause diarrhea or constipation. This is due to its acidity and how it can adversely affect your digestive system. Well, some people might use it without any problems, but it’s important to pay attention to your body.

Summarily, apple cider vinegar has its advantages such as weight management, digestion, and blood sugar control. However, it has its not-so-beneficial side like skin irritation, digestive problems, low potassium levels, and the like.